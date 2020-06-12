/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 PM
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD
1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1820 sqft
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
960 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
300 N Woodlawn Avenue
300 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
Updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet await you in this Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with off street parking. Minutes to down town. Walking distance to Marine Corps stadium. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-.703.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
3911 CLEAVER COURT
3911 Cleaver Court, Lake Shore, MD
Solar power included in the rent average BGE bill is $13 a month!!! Beautiful Stone front 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. The first floor has 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors front to back.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1604 MCGUCKIAN STREET
1604 Mcguckian Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2728 sqft
Single Family Home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and a large back yard with a pool, located right off West St near downtown Annapolis. Call listing agent Tyler Wing 443-699-3132 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
