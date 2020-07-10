/
apartments with washer dryer
119 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,726
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12939 Ethel Rose Way
12939 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300 3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13826 Dovekie Ave
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
13826 Dovekie Ave, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22226 TRENTWORTH WAY
22226 Trentworth Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2566 sqft
IMMACULATE BRICK front 3 level with 3 level bump-out,luxuryTownhouse with all the extras including:Gourmet kitchen w/ Granite/upgraded appliances,Hrdwd floors thruout the house,deck off the family room,Laundry on bdrm level, upgraded master
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22101 BROADWAY AVENUE
22101 Broadway Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Its your opportunity to own builder's former model house. Fully loaded end unit townhouse. never lived in. There is a long list of upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
23021 TIMBER CREEK LANE
23021 Timber Creek Lane, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Split Level Single Family Home in Clarkburg! Wide open living room space off kitchen with LARGE windows! 4 Bedrooms upstairs wth master suite. Office downstairs. Wide brick fireplace in downstairs family room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22474 NEWCUT ROAD
22474 Newcut Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1990 sqft
A perfect 10! This Model like Town-home features beautiful stone exterior with open floor plan. Impressive Modern Kitchen with granite counter-tops, Island and SS appliances & wood floors. Huge family room, finished lower level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12824 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12824 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1543 sqft
Two level condo on the top floor of the beautiful Clarksburg Condominium Community. Three bedroomsalong with 2 full baths. Primary Bath has separate tub and shower to go with double sinks.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22106 HAVENWORTH LANE
22106 Havenworth Lane, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2398 sqft
Spacious 4BRs, 3.5FBs luxury TH with 2 car garages and large private deck. Wood floors on all three levels, walkout finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to school and bus stop. Minutes away from shopping centers and I-270 and 355.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13201 ASTORIA HILL CT #O
13201 Astoria Hill Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit is conveniently located near I 270, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater etc.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
66 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
