306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1

Bright and airy 600 sq. ft. professional office space on 2nd floor of multi-use building in the heart of Chestertown's Historic District. Space includes two separate office areas, a galley kitchenette , a half-bath and a large reception/entry area. Beautiful fir floors throughout. Freshly painted interior. Central A/C . Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Close to public parking lot, post office, restaurants and shopping. Cable hook-up. Internet and phone service available. Monthly rent includes heat, electric, water/sewer and town trash removal. Available January 15. Minimum 1 year lease. Multi-year lease available. Showing by appointment. Agent/owner.