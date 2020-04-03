All apartments in Chestertown
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1

306 Cannon St · (866) 677-6937
Location

306 Cannon St, Chestertown, MD 21620

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Bright and airy 600 sq. ft. professional office space on 2nd floor of multi-use building in the heart of Chestertown's Historic District. Space includes two separate office areas, a galley kitchenette , a half-bath and a large reception/entry area. Beautiful fir floors throughout. Freshly painted interior. Central A/C . Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Close to public parking lot, post office, restaurants and shopping. Cable hook-up. Internet and phone service available. Monthly rent includes heat, electric, water/sewer and town trash removal. Available January 15. Minimum 1 year lease. Multi-year lease available. Showing by appointment. Agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have any available units?
306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 does offer parking.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have a pool?
No, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have accessible units?
No, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1 has units with air conditioning.
