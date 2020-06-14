/
1 bedroom apartments
253 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carney, MD
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
13 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
645 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
Ruxton
156 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,231
700 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
3 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$993
612 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8607 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8607 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
1472 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville (Baltimore County); Voucher Considered. Excellent Area. Walking distance to shops. 1st Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Utilities can be included with rent adjustment.
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8530 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8530 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8530 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD in Parkville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1000 East JOPPA ROAD
1000 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
Eudowood Towers Apartments in Towson offers a variety of floor plans designed for maximum living space.
Results within 5 miles of Carney
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
33 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
8 Units Available
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,318
845 sqft
Near Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and upgraded kitchens. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
667 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
30 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Woodbrook Village
45 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
