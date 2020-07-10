/
apartments with washer dryer
61 Apartments for rent in Cape St. Claire, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
332 TERNWING DR
332 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AUGUST 1! COME SEE THIS RECENTLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME!PLENTY OF PARKING! BROADNECK SCHOOL DISTRICT! PROPERTY SHOWS VERY WELL! EASY ACCESS TO 50! FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSINALLY CLEANED!MULTI YEAR RENTAL OPTION! 1 LEVEL
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
328 ROSSLARE DRIVE
328 Rosslare Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 ROSSLARE DRIVE in Arnold. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
184 CAMPUS GREEN DRIVE
184 Campus Green Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2550 sqft
Beautiful, updated single family home featuring three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large lower level family room, one car garage and generous fenced yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1206 STONEWOOD COURT
1206 Stonewood Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
3BR HOME IN WHISPERING WOODS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**THIS HOME COULD USE AN INTERIOR PAINT JOB (WE WOULD SUPPLY THE PAINT) AND OTHER UPDATES THE OWNER WOULD PREFER NOT TO DO AT THIS TIME, SO IT DOES NOT SHOW
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 PHILLIPS TERRACE
2002 Phillips Terrace, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1164 sqft
Welcome home to this very cute condo! This lovely 2 bedroom end unit could also include a 3rd bedroom in the loft upstairs, or the loft could be a office or playroom, master bedroom has its own master bathroom & walk in closet, 2nd bedroom with own
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,484
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
