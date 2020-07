Amenities

1 bedroom furnished apartment for rent. Comes with storage unit. No pets and no smoking inside unit. Main house is also for rent for $1800 see MDSM170164 for details. Credit application must be completed online, cost is $75 per person over 18 years old. https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=46307-run-purchase-roadb-lexington-park-md-20653-zmwwny