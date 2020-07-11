297 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with washer-dryer

/
Verified


27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1
7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit required. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & walk out basement w/ a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging paths. Min.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
7030 BEDROCK ROAD
7030 Bedrock Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2428 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 7/24/20! Stunning colonial home in popular Woodstone community - on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors on main level. Gorgeous updated kitchen. Brick fireplace in family room.
Verified


156 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified


$
11 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified


$
51 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified


$
15 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified


$
33 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified


$
16 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.


1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.


Contact for Availability
Rose Hill
6555 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE
6555 Kelsey Point Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DELIGHTFUL, OPEN FLOOR PLAN! 3-LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE w/GARAGE! Walkout to Fenced Yard and Backs to Common Area! Open Central Kitchen with lots of cabinets, well-equipped white appliances and large Breakfast Room with pantry! Family Room with


1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.


1 Unit Available
Groveton
2812 FORT DRIVE
2812 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
936 sqft
Less than 3 blocks to Huntington METRO! Jefferson Manor brick duplex totally renovated with addition! 2 bed, 2 bath, solid wood cabinets, Stainless, Granite, Hardwood floors. Home has been completely renovated.


Contact for Availability
Rose Hill
6405 HAYFIELD PLACE
6405 Hayfield Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for occupancy starting 8/1/2020! Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in sought after Rose Hill Farm. Convienient location! Laminated floors span the living areas and bedrooms.


1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.


1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.


1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE
7408 Admiral Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
5360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE in Fort Hunt. View photos, descriptions and more!


1 Unit Available
Huntington
2427 FORT DRIVE
2427 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1684 sqft
Just blocks to Huntington Station Metro! Home does not show well now with tenants. After they vacate on 6/30,, home will be painted & new pics will be posted.


1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.


1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4307 FIELDING STREET
4307 Fielding Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This enlarged rambler is situated on nearly 1/3 acre fenced lot with trees. Features include updated eat-in KT, big FR w/fireplace, gas cooking & heat, security system, mudroom, shed, attic storage and more.


1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
