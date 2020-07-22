Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

81 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bowleys Quarters should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for bo... Read Guide >

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct
16 Spinnaker Reef Court, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2068 sqft
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct Available 07/24/20 Exceptional Three-Bedroom Middle River Home ~ Attached Garage & Huge Deck! - Exception 3-bedroom Middle River Home boasts thoughtful updates, fresh paint, wood flooring, and plush carpeting throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
3901 Cutty Sark Road
3901 Cutty Sark Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
992 sqft
Charming end of group townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Large light and bright living room dining room combo with laminate flooring. Great pass thru to the kitchen. Great galley style kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$951
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,294
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,113
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$985
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$994
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
28 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,299
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1242 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
25 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$848
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1728 sqft
...Where comfortable and affordable 3 level living is possible. Our three bedroom townhomes for rent in Essex, MD, are designed for your peace of mind and your retreat from the city and the routines.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:10 PM
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 10:24 PM
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$933
809 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.
City Guide for Bowleys Quarters, MD

Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.

With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bowleys Quarters should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Bowleys Quarters may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Bowleys Quarters. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

