19 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD with garages
Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.
With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more
Bowleys Quarters apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.