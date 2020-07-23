Apartment List
/
MD
/
bowleys quarters
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD with garages

Bowleys Quarters apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct
16 Spinnaker Reef Court, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2068 sqft
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct Available 07/24/20 Exceptional Three-Bedroom Middle River Home ~ Attached Garage & Huge Deck! - Exception 3-bedroom Middle River Home boasts thoughtful updates, fresh paint, wood flooring, and plush carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
27 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,299
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,294
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,113
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and
Results within 10 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
8 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
773 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
301 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Ridgemoor Rd
17 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3BR/ 2ba with GRANITE KITCHEN and GARAGE - Property Id: 128570 Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home 50 x 125 Lot.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
4638 Hudson Street
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Modern 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home in Canton for Rent! - Phenomenal 3 bed/3.5 bath home in O'Donnell Square in Canton for rent! You won't want to miss this opportunity to rent this almost new construction home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5049 CAMEO TERRACE
5049 Cameo Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2031 sqft
STUNNING town home located in Honeygo Village * FEATURES Include: 4 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4317 Jordan Way
4317 Jordan Way, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3073 sqft
Welcome home! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial in Forge Reserve.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6828 Dunbar Rd
6828 Dunbar Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENT TO BUY! - SOON AVAILABLE - DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED! This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some time to get their credit in shape! Restore your credit while you're already living in the house! Recently renovated - Updated

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2012 sqft
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
City Guide for Bowleys Quarters, MD

Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.

With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Bowleys Quarters apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bowleys Quarters 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBowleys Quarters Apartments with Balconies
Bowleys Quarters Apartments with ParkingBowleys Quarters Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bowleys Quarters Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College