Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11919 GALAXY LANE
11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
2364 sqft
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Bowie

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2587 sqft
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers.
Results within 10 miles of Bowie
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

June 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bowie rents declined over the past month

Bowie rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowie stand at $2,145 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,478 for a two-bedroom. Bowie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bowie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bowie

    As rents have increased slightly in Bowie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bowie is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Bowie's median two-bedroom rent of $2,478 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Bowie.
    • While Bowie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bowie than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Bowie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

