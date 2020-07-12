Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Boonsboro, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boonsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
20311 LAPPANS RD
20311 Lappans Road, Boonsboro, MD
Studio
$3,263
Ideal medical office in a ideal location. Remodeled throughout with Fresh paint, new carpeting. Space is 2,160 sq ft. Features include reception space, waiting room, 2 bathrooms, 5 patient rooms, medical station, office and storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Boonsboro
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Robinwood
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$884
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
18238 PRESTWICK DR
18238 Prestwick Dr, St. James, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
NO Pets or Smoking. Located minutes from I-70 for commuters this home is conveniently located in the Westfields community with easy walking access to both recreation/pool facilities and elementary school.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill West
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue - Beautiful - Brick Cape Cod with 1 car garage features 3 BR 1 BA, an unfinished basement and a fenced in back yard. Fireplace in living room is not for tenant use however, it makes for a beautiful accent piece.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Robinwood
11105 SUFFOLK DR
11105 Suffolk Drive, Robinwood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Well maintained Single Family Home located near Meritus Medical Center, Black Rock Golf Course, county park and shopping. Available NOW! Contact your agent or me if you have any questions, concerns or to schedule a viewing.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
169 STANFORD ROAD
169 Stanford Road, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Welcome Home! This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home has been Renovated with you in mind . This home is Meticulous in Detail and Sparkles like a Diamond! The Exterior offers Scenic Views and Breath-Taking Tranquility.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Halfway
10738 BOWER AVENUE
10738 Bower Avenue, Halfway, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
Huge One level pristine home. NO STEPS, huge rooms, over 2300 sq ft on one level. Every room is oversized. Family room 16 x 36, garage is 28 x 24, MBR is 16 x 30. Luxury MBR Bath with massage shower. Three full baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
West Hagerstown
510-512 Salem Avenue - 512A
510 Salem Ave, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor, 1 bedroom apartment. New laminate floors installed - This unit features very tall ceilings and eat in kitchen & living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elgin Station
105 Elizabeth Street
105 Elizabeth Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1254 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home. Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room! Completely Renovated with New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Bonus Room in Attic.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7515 PICNIC WOODS ROAD
7515 Picnic Woods Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2112 sqft
Sits on 1 ac with awesome views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Garage and plenty of drive way space. Basement is finished. Garden is ready for planting . Chickens are welcome and the coop and run are waiting on some new tenants also..

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
212 Brynwood Street
212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
824 FREDERICK STREET
824 Frederick Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
812 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent. Garage not included in the lease. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East End
300 RADCLIFFE AVENUE
300 Radcliffe Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
Completely updated beautifully, available now Main level large sunroom with full windows and concrete floor. Kitchen, tile floor, tile counters. Comes with brand new stove and refrigerator. Large breakfast bar. Separate dining room, Hardwood Floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boonsboro, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boonsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

