9 Apartments for rent in Martinsburg, WV with parking
Greetings, Mountain State apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for your Martinsburg, West Virginia apartment hunting adventures! A rapidly growing little city situated about 60 miles northwest of D.C., Martinsburg is home to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent you’ll find in “West by God Virginia.” Looking to score a super duper, crazy cool, fancy-pants apartment for rent in Martinsburg? Well, before you start ...
Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big spender, you’ll find options galore in Martinsburg. Depending on size and amenities, rentals range from cheap (less than $700) to steep (up to $1,900). Waiting lists are rare, and most apartment complexes in the city have vacancies year round, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Martinsburg rental is right for you.
If you’re a fan of shiny new things (and who isn’t?), you’ll soon be loving life in Martinsburg, which is home to a wide range of recently constructed rentals that feature all sorts of cool bells and whistles (gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, patios, balconies, concierge service, and more). Just don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application in Martinsburg: proof of income, a couple forms of I.D., banking info, a list of previous residences, and the winning numbers for next month’s lotto.
If you’re finally ready to say goodbye to that beer-stained barcalounger of yesteryear, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of furnished apartments for rent in Martinsburg. Just be prepared to pay an extra buck or two (or 50) if you’ll be kicking back in a furnished apartment. Same goes for pet friendly rentals in Martinsburg, as well as short term lease deals.
There aren’t exactly any off-limits, detrimental-to-your-lifespan neighborhoods in Martinsburg, but, like any modern city, it has its fair share of both nice and sorta iffy ‘hoods. Just be sure to employ that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.
Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you an uber-sweet rental in Martinsburg. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Martinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.