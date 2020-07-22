Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Martinsburg, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Martinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Linden at Berkley
1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1366 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1650 sqft
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Lee Trace
15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$1,184
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1324 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Community offers parking, as well as a gym, clubhouse and pool. Location is convenient for commuters, just off 1-81.

1 of 1

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
333 ROSEMONT AVENUE
333 South Rosemont Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath half of duplex with nice hardwood floors on main level. nice corner lot with go parking
Results within 5 miles of Martinsburg

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
103 MAIN ST W
103 West Main Street, Hedgesville, WV
Studio
$2,500
Commercial office space available in the town of Hedgesville! Formerly used as post office then renovated into employee training facility which features large rooms great as class and/or conference rooms, reception area, private offices, storage

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Results within 10 miles of Martinsburg

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
62 SIROCCO COURT
62 Sirocco Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2495 sqft
Like New 4 BR 3.5 Bath Colonial in Potomac Station.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
20 CREEDMORE
20 Creedmore Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
49 SAVAGE CT.
49 Savage Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2100 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome in Falling Waters. Features split entry with access to finished first floor room, 1/2 bath and 1-car garage. Multiple closets for storage and access to rear yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
178 MAGELLAN
178 Magellan Dr, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
For rent very nice 3 level Townhome in Berkeley Ridge. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, Open floor plan. Walking distance to Spring Mills schools $1450 rent, $1450 security deposit, $55 application fee per adult. NO PETS.Must apply online.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Scholarship Ln
21 Scholarship Lane, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
21 Scholarship lane - Property Id: 244199 Gorgeous three level townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, rec room in basement, washer/dryer included, garage, and fenced yard. New paint.
City Guide for Martinsburg, WV

Greetings, Mountain State apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for your Martinsburg, West Virginia apartment hunting adventures! A rapidly growing little city situated about 60 miles northwest of D.C., Martinsburg is home to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent you'll find in "West by God Virginia." Looking to score a super duper, crazy cool, fancy-pants apartment for rent in Martinsburg? Well, before you start ...

Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big spender, you’ll find options galore in Martinsburg. Depending on size and amenities, rentals range from cheap (less than $700) to steep (up to $1,900). Waiting lists are rare, and most apartment complexes in the city have vacancies year round, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Martinsburg rental is right for you.

If you’re a fan of shiny new things (and who isn’t?), you’ll soon be loving life in Martinsburg, which is home to a wide range of recently constructed rentals that feature all sorts of cool bells and whistles (gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, patios, balconies, concierge service, and more). Just don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application in Martinsburg: proof of income, a couple forms of I.D., banking info, a list of previous residences, and the winning numbers for next month’s lotto.

If you’re finally ready to say goodbye to that beer-stained barcalounger of yesteryear, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of furnished apartments for rent in Martinsburg. Just be prepared to pay an extra buck or two (or 50) if you’ll be kicking back in a furnished apartment. Same goes for pet friendly rentals in Martinsburg, as well as short term lease deals.

There aren’t exactly any off-limits, detrimental-to-your-lifespan neighborhoods in Martinsburg, but, like any modern city, it has its fair share of both nice and sorta iffy ‘hoods. Just be sure to employ that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.

Now that we've covered the basics, it's time for the fun part: finding you an uber-sweet rental in Martinsburg. Best of luck and happy hunting!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Martinsburg, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Martinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

