26 Apartments for rent in Boonsboro, MD📍
1 Unit Available
201 CHIEFTAN LANE
201 Chieftan Lane, Boonsboro, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
5216 sqft
Beautiful Home on a Corner Lot in Crestview, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Master suite with luxurious bath, wood floors, fireplaces, crown molding, 2 car attached garage, Lovely Patio to enjoy, Close to I-70 & Boonsboro schools.
1 Unit Available
906 BROOKRIDGE DRIVE
906 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2670 sqft
4 BEDROOM , 21/2 BATH IN BOONSBORO $2200 MO. + $2200 DEPOSIT REFERENCES AND CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED 24 HR. NOTICE TO SHOW AVAILABLE JUNE
1 Unit Available
20311 LAPPANS RD
20311 Lappans Road, Boonsboro, MD
Studio
$3,263
Ideal medical office in a ideal location. Remodeled throughout with Fresh paint, new carpeting. Space is 2,160 sq ft. Features include reception space, waiting room, 2 bathrooms, 5 patient rooms, medical station, office and storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Boonsboro
Robinwood
31 Units Available
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,054
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
4 Units Available
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$951
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.
2 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
East End
1 Unit Available
44 South Cannon
44 South Cannon Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
Studio
$925
1 Unit Available
575 Liberty Street
575 Liberty Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom / 1 bath duplex located on liberty street, hagerstown. Unit features brand new living room flooring, huge bonus room in basement, laundry hookups, plenty of closet space, private parking. $1250/mo tenant pays wst, gas, and electric.
Historic North Hagerstown
1 Unit Available
715 OAK HILL AVENUE
715 Oak Hill Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
8093 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment available for rent. Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious walk thru bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, off street parking and onsite coin op laundry.
1 Unit Available
200 TOBIAS RUN
200 Tobias Run, Middletown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4434 sqft
Beautiful home in Glenbrook w/ heated pool & hot tub! Opening and closing of pool expense will be provided by the owners! Many upgrades throughout including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, a bonus room in the basement, pool table, wet bar,
Ridge Avenue
1 Unit Available
408 RIDGE AVENUE
408 Ridge Ave, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2320 sqft
All new laminate flooring throughout, brand new appliances, new paint, new HVAC, new water heater, all new kitchen, bathrooms, and LED lighting. 3 bedrooms upstairs and plenty of storage space in the attic. Stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom.
Halfway
1 Unit Available
17427 VIRGINIA AVE
17427 Virginia Avenue, Halfway, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
VERY CUTE AND QUAINT MAIN LEVEL APT WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS, AND NEW CARPET! VERY CLEAN! 1 LARGE BEDROOM, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR ,TWO ENTRANCES, PARKING, COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT OF THE
1 Unit Available
212 Brynwood Street
212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home.
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
11201 SHALOM LANE
11201 Shalom Lane, Robinwood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5228 sqft
FOR RENT! Gorgeous All Brick home in desired Black Rock Estates. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect for entertaining....
Dewey Central
1 Unit Available
872 MULBERRY AVENUE
872 Mulberry Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1996 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home available for rent in Hagerstown. This home features a large wrap around porch, detached garage, fenced yard, hard wood floors, large kitchen with lots of storage and more. This home won't last long.
1 Unit Available
633 KNIGHTSBRIDGE DRIVE
633 Knightsbridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY WELL CARED-FOR THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN KENLY SQUARE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HAGERSTOWN. THIS UNIT HAS THREE FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A REAR DECK AND TWO FRONT PORCHES. ITS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND SCHOOLS.
Medal of Honor
1 Unit Available
613 North Prospect Street
613 North Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$975
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.
St. James
1 Unit Available
9735 Dumbarton Drive
9735 Dumbarton Dr, St. James, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2420 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in sought after location!!! Superbly maintained colonial with Beautiful Hardwood floors!! Granite counters, Beautfiul dark wood cabinets. HUGE master suite with his and hers closets soaking tub and seperate shower.
Halfway
1 Unit Available
18026 PAR THREE DRIVE
18026 Par Three Drive, Halfway, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Town Oak Villa 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Unfinished lower Level for Storage with a 1 Car Garage Backing to Nature Area.
1 Unit Available
2200 QUEBEC SCHOOL ROAD
2200 Quebec School Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2052 sqft
Large modular home with privacy on farm. Middletown Schools. Farm setting. Fenced yard.
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
226 South Mulberry Street
226 South Mulberry Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex located on South Mulberry Street. This unit boasts fresh paint, updated kitchen, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors. Security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Utilities not included.
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
358 S Locust St
358 South Locust Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3 story half double house - large 3-4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included (tenant pays wst), wd/hu, small fenced in back yard...
Oak Hill West
1 Unit Available
151 Belview Avenue
151 Belview Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1 Unit Available
824 FREDERICK STREET
824 Frederick Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
812 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent. Garage not included in the lease. No pets, no smoking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Boonsboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Boonsboro area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boonsboro from include Washington, Arlington, Rockville, Germantown, and Frederick.
