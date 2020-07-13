Apartment List
/
MD
/
urbana
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Urbana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2730 sqft
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
23600 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
23600 Overlook Park Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Lux rental built by NV Homes. 4 level end unit with rear bump out and brick front&side. Tons of upgrades. 2 car detached garage. Larger than some single family houses. 2 zone HVAC. Maintenance free exterior, brick patio in backyard. Hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12644 PIEDMONT TRAIL ROAD
12644 Piedmont Trail Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
2 Car garage! 3 level. 3 bedroom 2.50 bath townhome in the heart of Clarksburg. Lower level family room with garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1813 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
23807 BRANCHBRIER WAY
23807 Branchbrier, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1760 sqft
Very well maintained 3BR 2.5BA 2 car attached garage (3) level town home located in the Clarksburg Town Center. This home features a main walk in level level with the recreation room, HVAC/Utility room and 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
City Guide for Urbana, MD

Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.

Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Urbana, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Urbana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Urbana 3 BedroomsUrbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with GarageUrbana Apartments with Gym
Urbana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbana Apartments with ParkingUrbana Apartments with PoolUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Urbana Dog Friendly ApartmentsUrbana Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDCountryside, VAKings Park, VABoonsboro, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Calverton, MDChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America