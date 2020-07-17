169 STANFORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Welcome Home! This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home has been Renovated with you in mind . This home is Meticulous in Detail and Sparkles like a Diamond! The Exterior offers Scenic Views and Breath-Taking Tranquility. Ample Off-Street Driveway Parking for 4 Cars in addition to the 2 Car Garage. The Interior offers Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, and New Hardwood Floors. The Basement has a Washer and Dryer with Spacious storage. The Kitchen boast Elegant Cabinets, an Island, New Stainless Steel Appliances and a Lazy Susan while the Bathrooms boast New Vanities, New Toilets, and Gleaming Tubs. The Bedrooms will embrace you with a warmth that is simply not explainable. As you move through this Beautiful Home, you will fall in love over, and over and over.... Be mindful. ALARM SYSTEM with CAMERAS ACTIVE. This Rental is MOVE-IN READY. Hurry this one will not last!