169 STANFORD ROAD
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

169 STANFORD ROAD

169 Stanford Road · No Longer Available
Location

169 Stanford Road, Washington County, MD 21742

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home has been Renovated with you in mind . This home is Meticulous in Detail and Sparkles like a Diamond! The Exterior offers Scenic Views and Breath-Taking Tranquility. Ample Off-Street Driveway Parking for 4 Cars in addition to the 2 Car Garage. The Interior offers Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, and New Hardwood Floors. The Basement has a Washer and Dryer with Spacious storage. The Kitchen boast Elegant Cabinets, an Island, New Stainless Steel Appliances and a Lazy Susan while the Bathrooms boast New Vanities, New Toilets, and Gleaming Tubs. The Bedrooms will embrace you with a warmth that is simply not explainable. As you move through this Beautiful Home, you will fall in love over, and over and over.... Be mindful. ALARM SYSTEM with CAMERAS ACTIVE. This Rental is MOVE-IN READY. Hurry this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have any available units?
169 STANFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, MD.
What amenities does 169 STANFORD ROAD have?
Some of 169 STANFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 STANFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
169 STANFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 STANFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 169 STANFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 169 STANFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 STANFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 169 STANFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 169 STANFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 STANFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 STANFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 STANFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
