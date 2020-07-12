Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ballenger Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4910 SMALL GAINS WAY
4910 Small Gains Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4910 SMALL GAINS WAY in Ballenger Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4954 Clarendon Terrace
4954 Clarendon Terrace, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
4954 Clarendon Terrace Available 08/01/20 Desired Neighborhood w/ Community Pool and Quick Access to Major Highways. - Spacious 3 level back to back townhome. Main level features kitchen, dining, and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollton
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollton
424 TERRY COURT
424 Terry Court, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath apartment conveniently located close to commuter routes. Central A/c , stacked washer dryer in unit, and assigned parking . Pets considered on case-by-case basis with $500 pet deposit. No smoking please.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,563
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,523
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$968
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
City Guide for Ballenger Creek, MD

Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.

Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ballenger Creek, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ballenger Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

