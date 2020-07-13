Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Charles Town, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charles Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Charles Town

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
300 E FIFTH AVE
300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels.
Results within 10 miles of Charles Town

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1433 STRINGTOWN ROAD
1433 Stringtown Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2646 sqft
"Cedar Grove" - Turn-key horse farm on 7 open acres with fully renovated circa 1820's farmhouse with no details spared! Gleaming heart pine floors, granite countertops, high-end appliances, 4 gas fireplaces and fully updated heating & cooling.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 E MAIN STREET
113 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
Electric and water is included in rent Bottom floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with living room and kitchen. Tons of parking out back.Fireplace is not functioning but looks beautiful. Laundromat is located next door.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13452 PINEY RUN LANE
13452 Piney Run Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Very Private 1 floor home with 2 master bedrooms, each opening to private deck. 3 bedrooms up, 1 down, custom Kitchen, open floor plan, art or work area off kitchen, real nice custom home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
308 E MAIN STREET
308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2187 sqft
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Charles Town, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charles Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

