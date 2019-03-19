All apartments in Bel Air North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 CREEK PARK ROAD

921 Creek Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

921 Creek Park Road, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
GORGEOUS 3 STORY THS W/2 CAR GARAGE~OPEN/AIRY FLOOR PLAN~2 STORY FOYER~9' CEILINGS~GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND & BREAKFAST AREA~LIVING RM W/MARBLE GAS FP & ADJACENT DINING ROOM W/TRAY CEILINGS & CUSTOM MOLDING + MAIN LEVEL HALF BATH...ALL W/GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. UPPER LEVEL AFFORDS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS COMPLIMENTED BY DELUXE BATH. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM W/WALK OUT TO REAR YARD+BONUS ROOM IDEAL FOR OFFICE OR ADD'L STORAGE. ONE OF AREA'S FINEST--DON'T MISS OUT--PREVIEW & YOU'LL WANT TO CALL HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have any available units?
921 CREEK PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have?
Some of 921 CREEK PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 CREEK PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
921 CREEK PARK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 CREEK PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 CREEK PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 CREEK PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
