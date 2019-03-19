921 CREEK PARK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 3 STORY THS W/2 CAR GARAGE~OPEN/AIRY FLOOR PLAN~2 STORY FOYER~9' CEILINGS~GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND & BREAKFAST AREA~LIVING RM W/MARBLE GAS FP & ADJACENT DINING ROOM W/TRAY CEILINGS & CUSTOM MOLDING + MAIN LEVEL HALF BATH...ALL W/GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. UPPER LEVEL AFFORDS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS COMPLIMENTED BY DELUXE BATH. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM W/WALK OUT TO REAR YARD+BONUS ROOM IDEAL FOR OFFICE OR ADD'L STORAGE. ONE OF AREA'S FINEST--DON'T MISS OUT--PREVIEW & YOU'LL WANT TO CALL HOME!