All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 704 Henderson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
704 Henderson Road
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

704 Henderson Road

704 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

704 Henderson Road, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
704 Henderson Road Available 11/20/19 BEL AIR - HENDERSON MANOR SINGLE FAMILY - 4 bedroom 3 full and 1 half bath.
Hardwood floors on main level.
Garage / Fireplace / Deck
Finished basement.

C. Milton Wright High School
South Hampton Middle School
Bel Air Elementary School

For showings contact Debbie Sullivan at 410-836-8689 X 1
To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.com

(RLNE1971503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Henderson Road have any available units?
704 Henderson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 704 Henderson Road have?
Some of 704 Henderson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
704 Henderson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
No, 704 Henderson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 704 Henderson Road offer parking?
Yes, 704 Henderson Road offers parking.
Does 704 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Henderson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Henderson Road have a pool?
No, 704 Henderson Road does not have a pool.
Does 704 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 704 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Henderson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College