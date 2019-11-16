Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

704 Henderson Road Available 11/20/19 BEL AIR - HENDERSON MANOR SINGLE FAMILY - 4 bedroom 3 full and 1 half bath.

Hardwood floors on main level.

Garage / Fireplace / Deck

Finished basement.



C. Milton Wright High School

South Hampton Middle School

Bel Air Elementary School



For showings contact Debbie Sullivan at 410-836-8689 X 1

To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.com



(RLNE1971503)