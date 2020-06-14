Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD with garage

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6414 Walcott Ln
6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Frederick Heights
1 Unit Available
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
101 W SOUTH STREET
101 West South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
13158 sqft
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,461
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whittier
3 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Maryland City
46 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Walnut Ridge
9 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Commons of Avalon
1 Unit Available
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wormans Mill
1 Unit Available
2485 5 Shillings Rd.
2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available 06/16/20 wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875 1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill large living room with dual-sided

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Taskers Chance
1 Unit Available
110 Penwick Cir
110 Penwick Circle, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
Great Townhome in Frederick, this property offer 4BR, 2 FB, 2HB, huge country kitchen with center island fresh paint and new flooring throughout, fireplace and deck great for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8278 WATERSIDE COURT
8278 Waterside Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Waterside available NOW! All appliances are included with full size washer and dryer on bedroom level. Hardwood floors in Living room , Dining room and new flooring in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3617 SPRIGG STREET S
3617 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
MUST SEE! Fabulous spacious town home at Village of Urbana. Back to green areas! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and maple cabinets, hardwood floors, arched windows, and two-car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1316 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
1316 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Available in July! Cozy three level townhouses minutes to 270/70! Close to Fort Detrick and shopping. This home features two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, front entry garage, a deck and yard. Owner pays trash, water and sewer. Tenant occupied.

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
17 E 2ND STREET
17 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
3464 sqft
Sunshine Management Corp is proud to offer this cozy One bedroom, One bath apartment located on the 2nd floor at 17 East Second Street Frederick, MD 21701.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.

1 of 19

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5213 MOUNTVILLE RD
5213 Mountville Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Country living with privacy, and plenty of room for a garden or outdoor family fun. The large attached garage with room for up to 3 cars.This home has been well maintained and is freshly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Ballenger Creek

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3908 LANDER ROAD
3908 Lander Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1920 sqft
Beautiful rancher in Jefferson features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen w/dining area, laundry room, full finished basement, attached 2 car garage and yard. Close to 340 exit and within miles of restaurants and stores.
City Guide for Ballenger Creek, MD

Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.

Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ballenger Creek, MD

Ballenger Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

