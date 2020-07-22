60 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with pools
"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.
Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.