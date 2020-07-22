Apartment List
/
MD
/
arnold
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:34 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1651 PLEASANT PLAINS
1651 Pleasant Plains Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Looks like Hansel and Gretel lived here...lovely home with charm, large homesite, pastures (2) 1small, 1 large, 3 stall stable, 3 fenced kennels, gazebo for relaxing, very large inground pool, fish pond w fountain and large deck for summer dinners.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
31 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,433
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1139 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,558
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
13 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,076
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
987 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
22 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
8094 Wolsey Ct
8094 Wolsey Court, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 08/15/20 Townhouse in great community with many amenities! - Property Id: 305407 Townhouse for rent in sought after Chesterfield community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 A-3 Spa Creek Landing
3 Spa Creek Landing, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1299 sqft
7 A-3 Spa Creek Landing Available 08/01/20 7 A3 Spa Creek Landing - 7A 3 Spa Creek Landing Annapolis, MD 21403 Annapolis Waterfront Condo! This great 3rd floor condo is located in the gated Shearwater Community in Eastport with a fabulous deck

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
3395 LITTLETON WAY
3395 Littleton Way, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
Great floor plan in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo a short walk to grocery store, drugstore and fast food restaurants. Nice kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops and ceramic tile flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
304 FORBES STREET
304 Forbes Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Water Front Community! 2 good sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Assigned parking close to unit. Just a couple steps to your front door! Complex is located on Weems Creek with Waterfront Pool.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1162 Hayman Drive
1162 Hayman Drive, Arden on the Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
4118 sqft
Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
City Guide for Arnold, MD

"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.

Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Arnold, MD

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Arnold 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArnold 2 Bedroom ApartmentsArnold 3 Bedroom ApartmentsArnold Apartments with Balconies
Arnold Apartments with GaragesArnold Apartments with GymsArnold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArnold Apartments with Parking
Arnold Apartments with Washer-DryersArnold Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MD
Lochearn, MDFairland, MDWalker Mill, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University