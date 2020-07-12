Apartment List
/
MD
/
arnold
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arnold apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
279 TERNWING DRIVE
279 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1075 sqft
This recently renovated duplex perfect for entertaining is located in the Broadneck school district! As a split level floor plan, the living and dining space is on the lower level which leads to a screened-in porch with attached storage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
319 RAUSSELL PL
319 Raussell Place, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
937 KINHART COURT
937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
826 SOUTHERN HILLS DR #J-10F
826 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is open and up dated, painted, clean and ready for you on August 1.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,475
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hillsmere Shores
Admiral Farragut
230-A Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ten minutes from downtown Annapolis, this beautiful community incorporates 35 acres of lush landscaping in one of the most desired locations to live. Easy access to the bay means fishing, boating and swimming are only a few miles away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
449 CLOVERDALE CIR
449 Cloverdale Cir, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
SPACIOUS.....

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
City Guide for Arnold, MD

"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.

Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arnold, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arnold apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Arnold 1 BedroomsArnold 2 BedroomsArnold 3 BedroomsArnold Apartments with Balcony
Arnold Apartments with GarageArnold Apartments with GymArnold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArnold Apartments with Parking
Arnold Apartments with Washer-DryerArnold Dog Friendly ApartmentsArnold Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MD
Fairland, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University