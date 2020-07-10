/
apartments with washer dryer
158 Apartments for rent in Adelphi, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
3 Units Available
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1075 sqft
Near the university and red shuttle line. Apartments feature spacious interiors with ample storage and newer appliances. On-site WiFi lounges, game room, fitness center, and green space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Results within 1 mile of Adelphi
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,590
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
58 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE
9008 Gettysburg Lane, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3184 sqft
Spacious colonial 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths in College Park! 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Adelphi
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1074 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
24 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,624
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
47 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,435
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
9 Units Available
Petworth
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,613
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
8 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
82 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
31 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,576
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1230 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
88 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
16 Units Available
Brentwood - Langdon
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy onsite amenities from Brentwood property, including hot tub, piano room and pool table. Experience convenience with in-unit laundry, ice maker and microwave. Near Rhode Island Ave NW, the Rhode Island Metro Station and restaurants.
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
31 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
