1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
179 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD
1 of 14
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14
St. Charles
47 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
843 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14
$
Hybla Valley
158 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14
Mount Vernon
17 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14
$
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3307 Westdale Ct Basement
3307 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit Basement Available 08/01/20 Basement Studio Apartment in Private Home - Property Id: 278263 Studio apartment with private, backyard entrance in single family home. Backyard is shared.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6626 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6626 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
HGTV beautiful, this is THE ONE! Completely renovated, remodeled and painted top to bottom.***You must have excellent credit, income, employment and references to be considered***.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4250 Southwinds Place - 223
4250 Southwinds Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
889 sqft
SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with den and balcony apartment home!! Controlled access, age 55+, gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Accokeek
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
