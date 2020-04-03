50 Nemasket Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Offered as a *Weekly Summer Rental ONLY* @$2800 a week, or $400 a night weekdays 3 night min. plus $1000 refundable security deposit, state & local rental tax. Heavenly is the word that best describes this home and location. Soak in the serenity and 180 degree West facing water views of glistening Buzzards Bay WITH DIRECT ACCESS sandy association beach. Here you will find all beach equipment stored in your spot, no lugging chairs! Imagine the stunning sunsets while dining on your private patio & taking in the summer breezes. Inside this home accommodates 5 in comfort within 3 bedrooms, 1 King bed, 1 Queen & two twins, all bedrooms have A/C units, modern kitchen and wood floors.Enjoy the outdoor shower after swimming & sunning Start planning & book your vacation today at Nemasket on Buzzards Bay~