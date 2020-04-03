All apartments in West Falmouth
50 Nemasket Road
50 Nemasket Road

50 Nemasket Road · (508) 367-5227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Nemasket Road, West Falmouth, MA 02540
West Falmouth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Offered as a *Weekly Summer Rental ONLY* @$2800 a week, or $400 a night weekdays 3 night min. plus $1000 refundable security deposit, state & local rental tax. Heavenly is the word that best describes this home and location. Soak in the serenity and 180 degree West facing water views of glistening Buzzards Bay WITH DIRECT ACCESS sandy association beach. Here you will find all beach equipment stored in your spot, no lugging chairs! Imagine the stunning sunsets while dining on your private patio & taking in the summer breezes. Inside this home accommodates 5 in comfort within 3 bedrooms, 1 King bed, 1 Queen & two twins, all bedrooms have A/C units, modern kitchen and wood floors.Enjoy the outdoor shower after swimming & sunning Start planning & book your vacation today at Nemasket on Buzzards Bay~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Nemasket Road have any available units?
50 Nemasket Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Nemasket Road have?
Some of 50 Nemasket Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Nemasket Road currently offering any rent specials?
50 Nemasket Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Nemasket Road pet-friendly?
No, 50 Nemasket Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falmouth.
Does 50 Nemasket Road offer parking?
No, 50 Nemasket Road does not offer parking.
Does 50 Nemasket Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Nemasket Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Nemasket Road have a pool?
No, 50 Nemasket Road does not have a pool.
Does 50 Nemasket Road have accessible units?
No, 50 Nemasket Road does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Nemasket Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Nemasket Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Nemasket Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Nemasket Road has units with air conditioning.
