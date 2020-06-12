/
2 bedroom apartments
41 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Concord, MA
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
1 Unit Available
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1550 sqft
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center.
1 Unit Available
1536 Main Street
1536 Main Street, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Ready Today !! Two Bedroom apartment, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of West Concord
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Results within 5 miles of West Concord
Verified
20 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Results within 10 miles of West Concord
Verified
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Verified
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified
Saxonville
5 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1293 sqft
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
7 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified
20 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified
Saxonville
2 Units Available
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
