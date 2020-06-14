32 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA with garage

In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.

Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott. See more