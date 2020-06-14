32 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA with garage
In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.
Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott. See more
Swampscott apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.