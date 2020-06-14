Apartment List
/
MA
/
stoughton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA with garage

Stoughton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
43 Cherokee Road
43 Cherokee Road, Canton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
4750 sqft
Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.
Results within 10 miles of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Marina Bay
2 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stoughton, MA

Stoughton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Stoughton 1 BedroomsStoughton 2 BedroomsStoughton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStoughton Accessible ApartmentsStoughton Apartments with Balcony
Stoughton Apartments with GarageStoughton Apartments with GymStoughton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStoughton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStoughton Apartments with Parking
Stoughton Apartments with PoolStoughton Apartments with Washer-DryerStoughton Dog Friendly ApartmentsStoughton Furnished ApartmentsStoughton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School