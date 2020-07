Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub

Nestled on sprawling green lawns under expansive blue skies, Rosemont Square Apartments is your destination for easy living. Our luxury community offers affordable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, Massachusetts. With renovated interiors, our apartment homes boast newly designed kitchens, many featuring sleek stainless-steel appliances and a charming eat-in breakfast bar. In addition to our exceptional renovations, our landscaped grounds provide a collection of high-end amenities. Our sparkling outdoor swimming pool is the perfect place to pass a summer day, while our state-of-the-art fitness center is well equipped to help you achieve your fitness goals. You deserve easy living. Welcome home to Rosemont Square Apartments.