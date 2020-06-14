/
1 bedroom apartments
307 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Randolph
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
South Weymouth
11 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
901 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
871 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
848 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
660 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
8 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
825 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
South Quincy
11 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Montclair
21 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
689 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
South Quincy
36 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
802 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Quincy Center
9 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
687 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
