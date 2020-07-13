460 Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,591
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,487
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
19 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
20 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
13 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Quincy Point
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
33 Units Available
South Quincy
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
17 Units Available
Montclair
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,666
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
City Guide for Randolph, MA

Sure, the "official" name is Randolph Town, but you'll never hear a local call it that. Randolph's nickname has become its mostly official proper name.

Situated 15 miles south of Boston, Randolph, MA is known for its long and rich history as well as its current development as a city. The community has been largely known in the past as one of the forerunners of the shoe and boots industries. These days, however, the city has grown past that identity and focused its efforts on service and light manufacturing industries. Think that’s dandy? Time to search for an apartment, then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Randolph? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Randolph, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Randolph apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

