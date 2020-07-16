All apartments in Plymouth County
Find more places like 42 Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth County, MA
/
42 Avenue B
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

42 Avenue B

42 Avenue B · (781) 389-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

42 Avenue B, Plymouth County, MA 02360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
White Horse Beach weekly Rental of this gorgeous contemporary fully furnished 4BR, 3 Full bath with open floor plan first floor. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout first floor throughout living room and kitchen with amazing natural light. Kitchen has oversized island, granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Lower level also has bedroom or office, first floor laundry and full bath. Second floor has master ensuite with large walk in closet too. Central A/C too! Entertain your family and friends in this very private location. Weekly rental available now throughout the summer and fall. $2800/week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Avenue B have any available units?
42 Avenue B has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Avenue B have?
Some of 42 Avenue B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
42 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 42 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 42 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 42 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 42 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 42 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 42 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 42 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Avenue B has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 42 Avenue B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street
Hingham, MA 02043
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road
Duxbury, MA 02332
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St
Brockton, MA 02301
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way
The Pinehills, MA 02360
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr
Plymouth, MA 02360
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr
Hingham, MA 02043
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St
Marshfield, MA 02050

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAPlymouth, MANorth Pembroke, MAMarshfield, MAHingham, MANew Bedford, MAFall River, MA
Raynham Center, MABraintree Town, MABrockton, MATaunton, MARandolph, MAMilton, MABridgewater, MAHull, MAAbington, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MADedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity