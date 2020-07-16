42 Avenue B

Amenities

White Horse Beach weekly Rental of this gorgeous contemporary fully furnished 4BR, 3 Full bath with open floor plan first floor. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout first floor throughout living room and kitchen with amazing natural light. Kitchen has oversized island, granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Lower level also has bedroom or office, first floor laundry and full bath. Second floor has master ensuite with large walk in closet too. Central A/C too! Entertain your family and friends in this very private location. Weekly rental available now throughout the summer and fall. $2800/week.