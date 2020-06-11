26 Mill St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick. This ½ Duplex offers an unshared quaint patio/deck, 2 Bedrooms (both good in size), closet space, fresh paint, a full Bath with a dual sink vanity and a ½ bath plus new floors on the 1st level. No smoking. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Rent includes: refuse removal, snow removal, grounds maintenance. Scoop this rental up before its gone! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.