26 Mill St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:32 PM

26 Mill St

26 Mill Street · (978) 433-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA 01463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick. This ½ Duplex offers an unshared quaint patio/deck, 2 Bedrooms (both good in size), closet space, fresh paint, a full Bath with a dual sink vanity and a ½ bath plus new floors on the 1st level. No smoking. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Rent includes: refuse removal, snow removal, grounds maintenance. Scoop this rental up before its gone! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

