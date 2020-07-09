All apartments in Northampton
4 Sunhill Dr.

4 Sunhill Dr · (413) 331-6936
Location

4 Sunhill Dr, Northampton, MA 01062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Sunhill Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Sunhill Dr. Available 08/01/20 Private and Beautiful Single Family in Florence, MA - This beautiful is located on a no-exit street with a very appealing curbside neighborhood. Updated home with many features - perfect for entertaining and privacy. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious living and dining area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (stove-top, oven and fridge) and custom cabinets. Attached garage! Private backyard!

First, last and security to move-in. Oil heat, electric, trash, snow care tenant responsibility. Lawn care, water and sewer included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have any available units?
4 Sunhill Dr. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Sunhill Dr. have?
Some of 4 Sunhill Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sunhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sunhill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sunhill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Sunhill Dr. offers parking.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have a pool?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Sunhill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Sunhill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
