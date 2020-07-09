Amenities

4 Sunhill Dr. Available 08/01/20 Private and Beautiful Single Family in Florence, MA - This beautiful is located on a no-exit street with a very appealing curbside neighborhood. Updated home with many features - perfect for entertaining and privacy. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious living and dining area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (stove-top, oven and fridge) and custom cabinets. Attached garage! Private backyard!



First, last and security to move-in. Oil heat, electric, trash, snow care tenant responsibility. Lawn care, water and sewer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4219009)