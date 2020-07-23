10 Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA with gyms

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Pembroke renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
12 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1161 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,004
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Silver Brook Ln
13 Silver Brook Lane, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3200 sqft
GORGEOUS single family detached condo at Silver Brook Farm. Home offers 3 levels of open spacious floor plan w/sun-drenched rooms providing plenty of living space for the entire family.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,917
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
27 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1613 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 16 at 04:08 PM
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
8 Units Available
155 King St.
155 King Street, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1473 sqft
Located in a prestigious South Shore community, Avalon Cohasset offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes in a village-style setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in North Pembroke, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Pembroke renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

