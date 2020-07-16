All apartments in Norfolk County
Norfolk County, MA
120 University Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

120 University Ave

120 University Avenue · (781) 844-2149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA 02090

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2403 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room. This unit checks all boxes for everyday comfortable living and entertaining: Open concept upgraded kitchen and family room with private balcony: Upgraded hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and hardware, upgraded appliances, upgraded quartz counter tops complete with kitchen island and LED recessed lights. Additional unit features include: Central AC, High efficiency gas heat, entry hall, separate tiled laundry/mud room offers. "Off to the side full bathroom and a spacious master with walk in closet. LOCATION!!! Walking to train, shopping, Wegman's, Restaurants, Fitness Clubs, everything, etc. Seconds to the highway, Golf Courses, Trails, Rt. 1, and plenty more!!! Pets not preferred but negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Last months rent & $1,000 security due upfront. First months rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 University Ave have any available units?
120 University Ave has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 University Ave have?
Some of 120 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 University Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 University Ave is pet friendly.
Does 120 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 120 University Ave offers parking.
Does 120 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 University Ave have a pool?
No, 120 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 University Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 University Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 University Ave has units with air conditioning.
