120 University Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room. This unit checks all boxes for everyday comfortable living and entertaining: Open concept upgraded kitchen and family room with private balcony: Upgraded hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and hardware, upgraded appliances, upgraded quartz counter tops complete with kitchen island and LED recessed lights. Additional unit features include: Central AC, High efficiency gas heat, entry hall, separate tiled laundry/mud room offers. "Off to the side full bathroom and a spacious master with walk in closet. LOCATION!!! Walking to train, shopping, Wegman's, Restaurants, Fitness Clubs, everything, etc. Seconds to the highway, Golf Courses, Trails, Rt. 1, and plenty more!!! Pets not preferred but negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Last months rent & $1,000 security due upfront. First months rent due upon move in.