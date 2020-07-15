/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
222 Studio Apartments for rent in Needham, MA
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
134 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Results within 5 miles of Needham
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
32 Units Available
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,190
632 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
32 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
12 Units Available
South Side
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Readville
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,650
404 sqft
8 Winter Street Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment rentals in the vibrant and dynamic heart of Boston's revitalized Downtown Crossing.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
30 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,148
609 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated August 15 at 09:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
65 Strathmore Rd.
65 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
500 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1700 - lovely studio apartment, with a very nice kitchen! Heat and hot water included with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floor, 4th floor walk up.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern AND furnished UPPER-LEVEL, CORNER STUDIO located in well-maintained brick building located on quiet street off of Massachusetts Ave. between PORTER SQUARE IN CAMBRIDGE AND DAVIS SQUARE IN SOMERVILLE.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Circle
1909 Beacon St.
1909 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
26 Sidlaw Rd.
26 Sidlaw Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,725
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with full working kitchen! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit is in great condition and has a recently upgraded bath.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
14 Chiswick Road
14 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Nice studio apartment with electricity, heat, gas, hot water, internet, Cable included in the rent. There is laundry in the building, parking for rent and this unit is pet friendly. Contact me ASAP for inquiries. 617-229-8234.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
15 Lothian Rd 102x
15 Lothian Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Short walk to BC, Heat/hot water inc, Green Line B - Property Id: 251997 - Spacious and affordable studio very close to Boston College, the "T" (Green Line B) and Reservoir - Dishwasher and disposal, separate rooms for kitchen and bedroom - First
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
141 Englewood Ave Apt 2
141 Englewood Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 Large Studio in great location - steps to B, C, D Line and 86 Bus Route and easy access to major routes.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1838 Commonwealth Ave.
1838 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
48 Strathmore Rd Apt 23
48 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,695
425 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Up for rent is a beautiful and recently renovated studio (completed in January). New kitchen cabinets and dishwasher. Restaurants, shops, and transportation are only a block or two away. Central to all amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
2018 Commonwealth Ave.
2018 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
Cool Brighton studio featuring hardwood floors, built-in AC, semi-modern kitchen and bathroom. Heat and hot water included. No pets. ((( PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT ))) Call/txt 6178213686 fr a viewing. Terms: One year lease
