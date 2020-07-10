All apartments in Hudson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

J Highlands at Hudson

307 Central St · (978) 310-2040
Location

307 Central St, Hudson, MA 01749

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 3210 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from J Highlands at Hudson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
accessible
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts. Set on 12 wooded acres, the serenity of our park-like setting brings nature to the forefront of a Hudson MA luxury apartment community that's equally refreshing both inside and out. Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments include detailed finishes full of warmth and character. Add an abundance of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options, and you'll find an experience uniquely inspiring and entirely your own. TAKE A PERSONAL VIRTUAL TOUR WITH A LEASING PROFESSIONAL TODAY OR SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY).

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
restrictions: Maximum single weight of 50 lbs. A current picture of your pet(s) and veterinary records are required to add your pet(s) to the lease. Pets categorized as exotic and/or aggressive breeds are not allowed. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Service/companion animals may not be subject to this list.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $75/month. Surface lot: paid. Parking Lot; Garage. Underground parking $50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does J Highlands at Hudson have any available units?
J Highlands at Hudson has 13 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does J Highlands at Hudson have?
Some of J Highlands at Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is J Highlands at Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
J Highlands at Hudson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is J Highlands at Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson is pet friendly.
Does J Highlands at Hudson offer parking?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson offers parking.
Does J Highlands at Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does J Highlands at Hudson have a pool?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson has a pool.
Does J Highlands at Hudson have accessible units?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson has accessible units.
Does J Highlands at Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson has units with dishwashers.
Does J Highlands at Hudson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, J Highlands at Hudson has units with air conditioning.
