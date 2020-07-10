J Highlands at Hudson

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish

limit: 2

restrictions: Maximum single weight of 50 lbs. A current picture of your pet(s) and veterinary records are required to add your pet(s) to the lease. Pets categorized as exotic and/or aggressive breeds are not allowed. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Service/companion animals may not be subject to this list.

Dogs rent: $50/month per dog