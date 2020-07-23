Apartment List
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Hudson provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle wi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hudson
21 Houghton Court
21 Houghton Court, Hudson, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Close to downtown Hudson! 6 room, 3 bedroom townhouse style. Eat-kitchen with gas stove. Full bath off the kitchen. Carpet throughout. Tenant pays electric heat, gas for hot water and cooking, electric, phone/cable. Cats negotiable.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hudson
24 Main Street
24 Main Street, Hudson, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hudson. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 24th 2020. $1,700/month rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
361 Hudson St
361 Hudson St, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1064 sqft
Hard to find single family rental now available in Northborough, move in and take advantage of all Northborough has to offer! This property has so much to offer, from the great commuting location to all the available local amenities.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
72 Long Hill
72 Long Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1948 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor unit overlooking Slater's Pond! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath recently renovated! Hardwood & cherry floors.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
196 Lincoln St
196 Lincoln Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 1 bath apartment for a 9/1 move in available. The living, dining and bedrooms are large and bright and the remodeled galley kitchen has high end chocolate tile flooring as well as in bathroom.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Conrad Road
43 Conrad Road, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Nicely maintained home with Cathedral ceilings, walls and ceiling recently painted, open floor plan, Hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen, high efficiency heating and central air condition.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.
Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
6 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1477 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1500 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1638 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Walnut
57 Walnut Street, Devens, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2650 sqft
Beautifully maintained and freshly painted ready for occupancy. Enjoy large, well appointed rooms for easy living and entertaining. Amazing sun room off of the living room and similar sitting room off the master bedroom.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Candlewood
6 Candlewood Lane, Cordaville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2564 sqft
Southwoods rental available 9/1/20! Friendly family neighborhood! Private setting on cul-de-sac. Vaulted foyer, high ceilings, hardwood floors & French doors. Open floor plan between Kitchen/FR with slider out to deck and flat back yard.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1165 sqft
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
City Guide for Hudson, MA

Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.

Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Hudson, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Hudson provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Hudson. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

