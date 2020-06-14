Apartment List
/
MA
/
hopkinton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA with garage

Hopkinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkinton
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinton

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tower Hill
7 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
31 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Marlborough
9 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Hemlock Lane
5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2036 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
North Bellingham
1 Unit Available
20 Cedar Hill Rd.
20 Cedar Hill Road, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
This 1,540 Sq Ft split level single family home features a spacious fireplaced living room, eat-in fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hopkinton 1 BedroomsHopkinton 2 BedroomsHopkinton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHopkinton 3 BedroomsHopkinton Accessible Apartments
Hopkinton Apartments with BalconyHopkinton Apartments with GarageHopkinton Apartments with GymHopkinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHopkinton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hopkinton Apartments with ParkingHopkinton Apartments with PoolHopkinton Apartments with Washer-DryerHopkinton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHopkinton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NHRaynham Center, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MA
Lynn, MANewport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School