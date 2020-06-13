Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinton

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Framingham
70 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,332
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,605
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hopkinton, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hopkinton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

