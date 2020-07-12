Apartment List
/
MA
/
haverhill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Haverhill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Mount Washington
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,535
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
2 Units Available
The Residences at Little River
10 Primrose Way, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with vaulted ceilings, built-in desks and fireplaces. Enjoy the onsite clubhouse, business center and pool. Right by Winnekenni Park Conservation Area. Easy access to I-495. By Northern Essex Community College.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $1075 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
75 Cross Road
75 Cross Road, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 140110 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. 1 car garage under. LR, DR, half bath and kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and side by side refrigerator on first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
South West
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
The North End
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
7-8 Grace Terrace
7-8 Grace Ter, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7-8 Grace Terrace in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
47 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7 Longwood Drive
7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1181 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
48 Wedgewood Drive
48 Wedgewood Road, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The North End
45 Washington St
45 Washington Street, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1261 sqft
Townhome living at Royal Oaks Methuen. Commuters dream location close to Rt 213 & 93 with The Loop and Rt28 Salem shopping nearby. 2 large bedrooms with shared Jack-n-Jill style bathroom between them, both with large closet space on second floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
18 Eagles Nest Ridge
18 Eagles Nest Ridge, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$950
3300 sqft
RENT ONE BEDROOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ROOMMATE WANTED!!!!!!!!!!!!! This rental is for one bedroom only...owner is looking for a roommate...

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
59 Newton Junction Road
59 Newton Junction Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1664 sqft
Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
City Guide for Haverhill, MA

Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…

First, though, let’s take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life’s really like in the “Land of the Winding River”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Haverhill, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Haverhill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Haverhill 1 BedroomsHaverhill 2 BedroomsHaverhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaverhill 3 BedroomsHaverhill Apartments with Balcony
Haverhill Apartments with GarageHaverhill Apartments with GymHaverhill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaverhill Apartments with ParkingHaverhill Apartments with Pool
Haverhill Apartments with Washer-DryerHaverhill Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaverhill Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MA
Lawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Haverhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston University