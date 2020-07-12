30 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA with parking
Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…
First, though, let's take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life's really like in the "Land of the Winding River".
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Haverhill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.