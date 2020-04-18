All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 102 Vernon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, MA
/
102 Vernon St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:47 PM

102 Vernon St

102 Vernon Street · (508) 757-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 Vernon Street, Gardner, MA 01440

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SHOWINGS BEGIN AT OPEN HOUSE 2/13/2020 4PM-6PM. Welcome Home! The apartments at 102 Vernon St have been fully renovated. Enjoy a spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment close to down town amenities, highway, shopping and much more. The apartment offers a brand new kitchen with new stainless steel energy efficient appliances. Fresh paint through out, new flooring, windows, and light fixtures. Lots of closet space for storage, off street parking, & secured entry. Gardner Memorial pool, Monument Park, historical down town Gardner minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 16 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Vernon St have any available units?
102 Vernon St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Vernon St have?
Some of 102 Vernon St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Vernon St currently offering any rent specials?
102 Vernon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Vernon St pet-friendly?
No, 102 Vernon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 102 Vernon St offer parking?
Yes, 102 Vernon St does offer parking.
Does 102 Vernon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Vernon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Vernon St have a pool?
Yes, 102 Vernon St has a pool.
Does 102 Vernon St have accessible units?
No, 102 Vernon St does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Vernon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Vernon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Vernon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Vernon St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Vernon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAWorcester, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALexington, MA
Burlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChicopee, MAKeene, NHWilmington, MANorthborough, MAHudson, MAWestborough, MALittleton Common, MAWebster, MAEast Merrimack, NH
North Amherst, MAAmherst Center, MASouth Amherst, MAHopkinton, MAGreenfield Town, MAWest Concord, MAMilford, MALondonderry, NHNorthampton, MAConcord, NHBellingham, MAHooksett, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeBoston College
Brandeis UniversityClark University
Dean College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity