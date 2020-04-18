Amenities

SHOWINGS BEGIN AT OPEN HOUSE 2/13/2020 4PM-6PM. Welcome Home! The apartments at 102 Vernon St have been fully renovated. Enjoy a spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment close to down town amenities, highway, shopping and much more. The apartment offers a brand new kitchen with new stainless steel energy efficient appliances. Fresh paint through out, new flooring, windows, and light fixtures. Lots of closet space for storage, off street parking, & secured entry. Gardner Memorial pool, Monument Park, historical down town Gardner minutes away.