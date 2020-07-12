47 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA with parking
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 36
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 27
1 of 65
1 of 16
1 of 44
1 of 38
1 of 29
1 of 33
So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.