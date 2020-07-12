Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
100 E Central St
100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
213 Cottage Street
213 Cottage Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
GORGEOUS, second floor 3-bedroom unit offers remodeled kitchen, bathroom and more. Hardwoods throughout. Laundry facilities in lower level, parking including detached garage. PLEASE... NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS! No smoking in building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
64 Harrison Avenue
64 Harrison Avenue, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
Two Large Bedroom Unit With One Bathroom, Third Floor Unit, Lots of Closet Space, Completely Updated Unit, Heat Included In Monthly Rent, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Soft Close Cabinets and Draws, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking For 2

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Woonsocket
420 Elm Street
420 Elm Street, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom Unit, Third Floor Unit, With off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle, Updated Bathroom, Heat and Hot Water Included, Coin-Op Laundry on Property, NO PETS, NO Smoking, 1 Year Lease Required, Credit, Employment, Background

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
76 Bouvier Avenue - 3
76 Bouvier Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Off street Sq Footage: 940 sqft Air Conditioning! Lease Duration: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,200 Pets Policy: No Pets Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement, Coin ops also available.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Social District
396 Privilege Street
396 Privilege Street, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
980 sqft
Quaint 2nd floor apt perfect for single person. Preferred non-smoker. 1 parking spot. Must pay $50 background check prior to rental agreement/acceptance
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
City Guide for Franklin, MA

So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

