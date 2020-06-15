All apartments in Fitchburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

124 Myrtle Avenue - 128

124 Myrtle Avenue · (978) 502-2664
Location

124 Myrtle Avenue, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3rd floor 5 bedroom apartment. 1 bathroom.
Steam heat.
Landlord pays water/sewer
Tenant pays gas and electric
1st and last. no security.

Not available until July 1

Walk score of 63
https://www.walkscore.com/score/128-myrtle-ave-fitchburg-ma-01420

Under a mile to downtown, Less than a mile to McKay Elementary School, 1 1/4 miles to Longsjo Middle School and Fitchburg High School, Less than a half mile to Fitchburg State University

If you have been evicted for cause or for non-payment in the last 3 years, you will not qualify for this apartment.
If you owe another landlord money, you must be current on a payment plan.
No judgements, collections, or recent missed payments.
Large 3 family located on Myrtle Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

