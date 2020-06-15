124 Myrtle Avenue - 128

Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Property Amenities parking

3rd floor 5 bedroom apartment. 1 bathroom.

Steam heat.

Landlord pays water/sewer

Tenant pays gas and electric

1st and last. no security.



Not available until July 1



Walk score of 63

https://www.walkscore.com/score/128-myrtle-ave-fitchburg-ma-01420



Under a mile to downtown, Less than a mile to McKay Elementary School, 1 1/4 miles to Longsjo Middle School and Fitchburg High School, Less than a half mile to Fitchburg State University



If you have been evicted for cause or for non-payment in the last 3 years, you will not qualify for this apartment.

If you owe another landlord money, you must be current on a payment plan.

No judgements, collections, or recent missed payments.

Large 3 family located on Myrtle Ave