Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & tile bathroom. Washer & Dryer hook ups conveniently on same floor. Off street parking (RARE)! With roughly 1000 SF, this space is perfect for entertaining and apartment living! Plenty of space to call this your home. Book a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4417683)