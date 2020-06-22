All apartments in Chicopee
Find more places like 46 Bonner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicopee, MA
/
46 Bonner St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

46 Bonner St

46 Bonner Street · (413) 331-6936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicopee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA 01013
Willimansett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 Bonner St - Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & tile bathroom. Washer & Dryer hook ups conveniently on same floor. Off street parking (RARE)! With roughly 1000 SF, this space is perfect for entertaining and apartment living! Plenty of space to call this your home. Book a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4417683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Bonner St have any available units?
46 Bonner St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Bonner St have?
Some of 46 Bonner St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Bonner St currently offering any rent specials?
46 Bonner St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Bonner St pet-friendly?
No, 46 Bonner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicopee.
Does 46 Bonner St offer parking?
Yes, 46 Bonner St does offer parking.
Does 46 Bonner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Bonner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Bonner St have a pool?
No, 46 Bonner St does not have a pool.
Does 46 Bonner St have accessible units?
No, 46 Bonner St does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Bonner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Bonner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Bonner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Bonner St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46 Bonner St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr
Chicopee, MA 01020
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St
Chicopee, MA 01020

Similar Pages

Chicopee 2 BedroomsChicopee Apartments with Parking
Chicopee Apartments with Washer-DryerChicopee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chicopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MANaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MA
Windsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MAWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTWebster, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity