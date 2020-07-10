/
apartments with washer dryer
527 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,607
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Broadway
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
27 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
34 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
58 Elm St.
58 Elm Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
255 Paris
255 Paris Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
9 sqft
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 4 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Hill
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
77 Pearl St.
77 Pearl Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom condo in fantastic Charlestown location. Unit features fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, separate living room area, and laundry in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
254 Saratoga
254 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated 700 sf one-bedroom floor-through apartment with in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, high-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
205 Marion
205 Marion Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Located in Boston's coveted East Boston, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Jeffries Point
45 Chelsea St.
45 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No description added
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Square
2-4 Lexington
2 Lexington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1000 sqft
This third floor 2 bed 2 bath loft-style apartment boasts high ceilings, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a large living area with exposed brick walls, steel beams and columns.
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Beach
473 Revere Beach Pkwy.
473 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New 2014 Construction Building - Great 2nd Floor Unit! Attached Garage Parking, Laundry in Unit, Beautiful Bamboo Flooring, Ceiling Fans, and large open Living / Dining Room Kitchen Combination! Modern, with nice bedrooms that each have Double
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jeffries Point
58 Frankfort St.
58 Frankfort Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
1450 sqft
Condo quality, gorgeous & modern. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in the heart of Jeffries Point. This apartment is located in a brand new, gorgeous, brick building that is completely renovated. Open kitchen and living room layout.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
56 Liverpool
56 Liverpool Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, modern & renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bathroom + office or walk in closet duplex just .1 mile from Maverick Square & T stop.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
