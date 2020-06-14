61 Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA with gym
Twenty miles south of Boston, Brockton is a northeastern town rich with history and acclaimed for its devotion to residents.
Located in Plymouth County (yes, close to the rock), Brockton has been a city of evolution since its creation in 1881. Starting out as a farm town for settlers, Brockton quickly changed with the times and became a factory city, making shoes by the dozens.
Today, Brockton is home to 100,000 residents and has no trouble keeping them entertained. Brockton is small yet mighty. After all, it is referred to as the “City of Champions.” Living here provides a lifestyle rich in living and entertainment options. From shopping at Westgate Mall to exploring the arts (museums, orchestra) and eclectic dining options to supporting local sports, the entertainment options are endless in this historic area. Thriving Brockton awaits. Come claim your piece of the American pie. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brockton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.