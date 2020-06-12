/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgewater
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping
Results within 10 miles of Bridgewater
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
Brockton Heights
5 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Montello
1 Unit Available
24 Banks St
24 Banks Street, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
867 sqft
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included) Availability - Available Today Deposits - First Month's Rent/ $1,600 - Security Deposit/ $1,600 - Brokers Fee/ $800 - Background Check & Credit Report Fee/
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Similar Pages
