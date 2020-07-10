/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
487 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
60 Pearl Street
60 Pearl Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing Location! 2 Bed/1.5 Baths available now - Property Id: 294660 Amazing location! Brand new townhouse style living with lots of windows for natural sunlight Garage parking plus additional spot. Walk to Braintree T, stores, and restaurant.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
53 Williams St
53 Williams Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Enjoy the best of both worlds...
Results within 1 mile of Braintree Town
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
14 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
21 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
35 Desmoines Rd
35 Des Moines Road, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath updated unit - gorgeous kitchen and baths. Laundry IN-UNIT. 2 assigned parking. PLUS guest parking. Baths come equipped with bluetooth speaker. New laminate flooring. Landlord will let tenant paint walls of bedrooms and living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
16 BRADFORD
16 Bradford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Commuters Dream! Less than 1 mile to Quincy Adams and Quincy Center T stops (Redline). Updated kitchen and bathroom. Located across from Bradford Park. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, and convenience stores.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
162 Copeland St
162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
87 Franklin St
87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1337 sqft
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
139 west St
139 West Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom - Property Id: 275629 2 Bedroom Eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Coin op in building Near Train station Heat @hot water included Parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
119 Quincy St
119 Quincy Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 05/01/20 Available Now-Thru June! Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath unit for rent in South Quincy. 830 sq feet. Available April 1 .Unit is beautifully maintained and comes with in unit laundry, central air, and 2 parking spaces on private lot.
Results within 5 miles of Braintree Town
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Similar Pages
Braintree Town 1 BedroomsBraintree Town 2 BedroomsBraintree Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBraintree Town 3 BedroomsBraintree Town Accessible ApartmentsBraintree Town Apartments with Balcony
Braintree Town Apartments with GarageBraintree Town Apartments with GymBraintree Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBraintree Town Apartments with ParkingBraintree Town Apartments with PoolBraintree Town Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MA